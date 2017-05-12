The Law Enforcement Torch Run® In Rock Springs Tomorrow

Law enforcement officers will participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics in Rock Springs tomorrow morning.

The torch run will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Cruel Jacks and will end at Bunning Park in downtown Rock Springs.

Law enforcement officers have carried the “Flame of Hope” at locations across Wyoming as they travel to Laramie for the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics. The Special Olympics opening ceremony takes place on May 18, 2017.

View the schedule at http://www.sowy.org/index.php/law-enforcement-torch-fund.