Leader Evaluations And School Performance Ratings To Be Discussed at State Board of Education Meeting In Green River

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) will hold a regular meeting on September 21-22, 2017 at the Sweetwater County School District #2 Admin Building, located at 351 Monroe Avenue, Green River.

The meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 21. State Board of Vocational Education will begin Thursday’s session by discussing Office of Career Technical Education and the 2016-2017 Adult Education Perkins Monitoring Visit. After the SBVE adjourns, the SBE will call to order and hear reports from state board coordinator Dr. Thomas Sachse, and WDE staff on school performance ratings, state systems of support, Wyoming Accountability in Education Act (WAEA) informal review, social studies standards review committee, leader evaluation/Chapter 29, and virtual education/Chapter 41.

At 8 a.m. on Friday, September 22, Sweetwater County School District #2 Superintendent, Donna Little-Kaumo, will present to the SBE. When the state board reconvenes at 9 a.m. it will continue its review of topics from the previous day, hear updates from SBE committees and take action on recommendations from the WDE. The complete September meeting agenda is available here. All meetings are open to the public. You can join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/4523548969, or dial, (646) 558-8656 using access code 452-354-8969.