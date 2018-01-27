League Leading Cowgirl Basketball Hosts San Jose State This Afternoon

Laramie, WY – The Wyoming women’s basketball team returns to action today as the Cowgirls will host the San Jose State Spartans. The game is set for a 2:00 p.m.

The Cowgirls enter the contest 13-5 overall and sit in first place in Mountain West play with a 6-1 conference record.

Wyoming extended its winning streak to six games with a 65-62 win over Nevada on Wednesday night. Sophomore Selale Kepenc came in off the bench and recorded a team-high 12 points and tied a career-high with six rebounds.

Liv Roberts is averaging a team-high 12.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest, which ranks 13th and tenth in overall games, respectively in the Mountain West. Taylor Turney leads the way for the Spartans in scoring with 14.5 points per game.

This will be the 11th meeting ever between the two schools. UW leads the series 7-3. The last time the two teams met was March 3, 2017 with the Cowgirls coming out on top 68-59 in San Jose.