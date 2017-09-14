Learn How To Identify Warblers and Other Migratory birds

Bird lovers have the opportunity to take a free class in Rawlins to learn how to identify certain kinds of birds.

The Bureau of Land Management is hosting a free course in which participants will learn how to identify 15 warblers, vireos, kinglets and flycatcher species found in Wyoming.

The identification presentation will be held at the Rawlins Field Office, 1300 N. Third St., Rawlins, Wyo., on September 21, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, please contact Sandra Taylor at 307-328-4370 or Frank Blomquist at 307-328-4207.