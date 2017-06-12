Leftover Licenses Sold Through Applications This Year

CHEYENNE – The process to pick up any leftover Wyoming elk, deer, and antelope hunting licenses is changing this year. Any leftover licenses from the initial draw will be distributed through a leftover draw–they will no longer be sold on a first come, first served basis. The application period will be open from June 26 – June 30.

“This change to a leftover license process increase fairness by giving everyone who wants a leftover license a more equal opportunity,” said Jennifer Doering, Game and Fish license section manager. “It also is a proactive means to avoid any technical problems that get in the way of someone buying a license they want.”

The list of leftover licenses will be available on June 22 at 10 a.m. on the Game and Fish website. The application period will be five days, June 26-30, 2017. Leftover draw results will be available on July 13 at 10 a.m.

The leftover draw has different rules than the initial draw. In the leftover draw, hunters should know:

There is no quota split. Resident and non-residents will be placed in the same draw pool.

Residents and non-residents can apply together in a party (up to 6 individuals) for licenses.

There are no application fees.

Preference points cannot be used, and an applicant will not lose preference points if he or she successfully draws a leftover license.

The leftover draw license availability is based on what is not allocated in the initial draw. The leftover draw does not have any influence on the initial draw.

All applications for leftover licenses must be submitted online. If you do not have access to a computer, kiosks are available at the Cheyenne Headquarters and at each regional office. Hunters who have questions about applications can call Game and Fish at (307) 777-4600 or visit their local regional office.