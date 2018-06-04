Legion Baseball Standings: June 3, 2018

Wyopreps.com has released the standings for Legion Baseball as of June 3, 2018:

AA West: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Evanston Outlaws 11-3

Jackson Giants 11-7

Casper Oilers 10-11

Rock Springs Archie Hay Post 24 1-12

A West: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Riverton Raiders 2-0, 5-1

Cody Cubs 0-0, 16-0

Lovell Mustangs 0-0, 8-11

Green River Knights 0-0, 6-1

Casper Drillers 0-1, 5-10

Powell Pioneers 0-1, 3-6