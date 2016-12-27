Legislative Forum Coming Up In Green River On January 4th

The Green River Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Legislative Forum on Wednesday, January 4th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Green River City Hall Chambers. Those attending will have a chance to speak to Legislators representing Sweetwater County Districts.

The Green River Chamber is encouraging local businesses to call 875-5711 and schedule a time with the Legislators as to discuss particular subjects prior to the upcoming legislative session which begins in Cheyenne in January. Please reserve your time by 5:30 pm, January 3rd.