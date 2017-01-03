Legislative Forums in Rock Springs and Green River

The Rock Springs and Green River Chambers of Commerce are each hosting events this week to provide the opportunity for people to speak with local state legislators before this year’s Legislative Session in Cheyenne.

In Green River, the Legislative Forum will take place Wednesday, January 4, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Green River City Hall.

The Green River Chamber is encouraging local businesses to call 875-5711 and schedule a time with the Legislators as to discuss particular subjects. Please reserve your time by 5:30 p.m. on January 3rd.

In Rock Springs, the Annual Legislative Round Table is scheduled for Thursday, January 5, 2017 from 6p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Homewood Suites in Rock Springs. For more information, contact the Rock Springs Chamber at 362-3771.