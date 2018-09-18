Leigh Canyon Fire Update September 18

MOOSE, WY- Teton Interagency Firefighters continue to monitor the Leigh Canyon Fire in Grand Teton National Park, located about one mile above Leigh Canyon from the west side of Leigh Lake. No growth has been identified on the fire and is estimated at three and a half acres. Limited smoke may be visible from the fire area. The cause of the fire is unknown.

A red flag warning for the park and the fire area is in effect today through 8 p.m. and dry, warm and breezy weather will likely continue throughout the week.

The Leigh Canyon Fire was detected Saturday, September 15, burning in downed trees and avalanche debris, with isolated torching.

Leigh Lake backcountry campsites, including 16, 14A, and 14B, on the west shore of Leigh Lake, are closed. Backcountry permits are not being issued for the CMC camp on Mount Moran, campsites near Leigh Lake, Bearpaw and Trapper Lakes, Bearpaw Bay, and Little Grassy Island. Campers and hikers using Paintbrush Canyon and southern Leigh Lake should be alert and prepared to modify their plans if fire behavior changes.

Fire plays a vital role in the ecosystem. Many tree and other species are adapted to fire, and surface fire reduces fuel loads, allowing future fires to not grow as rapidly. Fire management objectives include firefighter and public safety, and protection of park infrastructure while monitoring the fire as it fulfills its natural role on the landscape. Management strategies will adjust to changing conditions.

Visit the Teton Interagency Fire website at tetonfires.com for more information. To report a fire or smoke in the immediate area, call the Teton Interagency Fire Dispatch Center at 307.739.3630.