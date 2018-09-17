Leigh Canyon Fire Update

The Teton Interagency Fire have given an update concerning the the fire one mile west of of Leigh Lake in Grand Teton National Park.

Advertisement

The fire is being monitored on-scene and remotely by Teton Interagency firefighters. It has burned three acres of avalanche debris and downed trees. Isolated torching of live conifers ignited a spot fire south of Leigh Creek. Current fire activity is smoldering and creeping, with scree slopes, rocks and sparse fuels limiting fire spread.

On the west shore of Leigh Lake, campsites 16, 14A, and 14B are closed. Backcountry permits are not being issued for the CMC camp on Mount Moran, campsites near Leigh Lake, Bearpaw and Trapper Lakes, Bearpaw Bay, and Little Grassy Island. Campers and hikers using Paintbrush Canyon and southern Leigh Lake should be alert and prepared to modify their plans if fire behavior changes.

Advertisement

Current updates on this and other area fires can be found at tetonfires.com