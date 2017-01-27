Let’s Talk Snow Removal

The Cities of Green River and Rock Springs have each spent portions of their snow-removal budgets on snow storms early in the year, but representatives say this will not stop further snow removal efforts throughout the winter season.

Rock Springs

In Rock Springs, Mayor Carl Demshar said the City already spent over half the snow removal budget after the first big storm of the year. With the biggest snow storm in decades, the large amounts of snowfall took up over half of Rock Springs’ budget and stores of the sand-salt mixture used on the roads.

Demshar said crews have traveled to Utah already to resupply their sand-salt mixture and other trips are expected in the future.

“Before this last storm hit, we had extended over half of our snow removal budget and I don’t know that we’re even half-way through what we would consider our winter season,” said Demshar.

Despite over half the budget already being used, Demshar said that will not stop crews from continuing in snow removal efforts throughout the winter season.

“During our budgeting process, I’ve always said I will not balance the budget using reserves,” said Demshar. “But this is one time that I would be willing to ask the Council for reserves if we exceed our snow removal budget.”

He said because the issue is one of public safety, he believes utilizing reserves could be necessary if needed.

With an already difficult winter, Demshar said he believes it is a good idea for the city to periodically evaluate what is and isn’t working in their snow removal plan. City employees recently met to discuss the plan, and have already implemented some changes.

Demshar said communication is a key to keeping people informed. Since the first large storm, efforts have been made to keep those answering phones at City Hall informed as to where plows are and what steps are being taken for snow removal. This has helped the information to be better relayed to community members when they call.

Demshar said the City has also began utilizing departments other than just the Streets Department to remove snow.

Rock Springs has five plows that hit the roadways within city limits. Demshar said other departments, like the Water Department and Recreation Department, have trucks with plows on the front. In total, the city has five or six pick-up trucks equipped with plows. During the most recent storm, those trucks were used to clear snow from City property, and Demshar said they could be used for City streets if necessary.

While the number of calls regarding snow removal has decreased, Demshar said the most common call right now is about snow plows plowing residential areas resulting in snow getting displaced into driveways and onto sidewalks.

“Basically, when that happens, it’s up to the individual to make a pathway to get in and out of their driveway,” said Demshar.

He said the City is trying to come up with solutions to prevent blocking of driveways, but it ultimately is the homeowner’s responsibility when snow is displaced in such ways.

Demshar said the City has ordered a sander which can fit in the back of a pickup truck and place the sand-salt mixture on roadways. He hopes the equipment will help the City gain access to some of the older, narrow streets.

Green River

Snow removal has also been a hot topic in Green River.

Public Works Director Mark Westenskow said snow removal during the most recent storm seemed to go smoothly within the City.

“I think we learned from the first storm and did better on the second one,” Westenskow said.

Westenskow said the City has a snow removal plan which is available on the City’s website, and they try to stick to that plan as much as possible.

With the largest storm to hit the area in recent memory, crews experienced some challenges. Most snow storms in the recent past have dropped four to six inches of snow, for which the snow plan has been very effective.

Westenskow said there have been several complaints of snow blocking driveways, which is often difficult to avoid during the snow removal process. He said the City will be reevaluating the snow removal plan after the winter season to determine what worked, what went well, and what needs changed.

Westenskow said employees have worked many hours of overtime to ensure public safety and clear roads. With being right in the middle of snow removal season, he was unable to say exactly how much of the budget has been utilized so far. Despite this, he said snow removal will continue all winter.

“We’ll take the storms as they come,” said Westenskow.

Green River Public Works currently has four large plows, one small plow, one front-end loader, and a motor grader for snow removal.

Westenskow said the City’s plow drivers work hard to ensure the public is safe and the roads are clear.

“The crew does care, and they take it seriously,” he said.

Green River’s snow removal plan can be found online at http://www.cityofgreenriver.org/index.aspx?nid=118