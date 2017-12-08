Letters To Santa Drop Box In Downtown Rock Springs

Not only can children in the Rock Springs area send letters to Santa, they will receive a personalized response from the big man himself.

A drop box has been placed near the Rock Springs Historical Museum, located at 201 B Street in Rock Springs.

Because Santa is so busy, letters must be dropped in the box before December 10th in order to provide enough time for Santa to send a personalized response to arrive by Christmas.

Letters must include the child’s full name and mailing address for Santa to respond. No stamps are needed for letters to Santa.

The box is available to children of all ages during all hours of the day until the cutoff on December 10th.