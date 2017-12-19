Libraries, CFAC Will Be Closed Dec. 23-26, And Dec. 30-Jan. 2 For Holidays

All libraries in the Sweetwater County Library System and the Community Fine Arts Center will be closed on Dec. 23-26 for the Christmas holiday. They will reopen for regular hours on Dec. 27. The libraries and CFAC will also be closed Dec. 30-Jan. 2 for New Year’s. They will reopen for regular hours on Jan. 3.

Remember to check out your items before the closures and use the outside book drops to return your library materials during the closure.

Library patrons can continue to access eBooks, digital audiobooks, and streaming movies and music with their library cards while the library buildings are closed. Visit the library system’s website at sweetwaterlibraries.com and click on “Ebooks, Movies and More” for more information on the library’s digital content.

For more information on library system services and programs, visit any Sweetwater County Library System location, visit the library system online at sweetwaterlibraries.com, or follow the libraries at facebook.com/sweetlibraries.