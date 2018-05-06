Libraries Closed on Friday, May 11 For Staff Training

All libraries in the Sweetwater County Library System and the Community Fine Arts Center will be closed on Friday, May 11 for staff training. The libraries will reopen for regular hours on Saturday, May 12.



Those needing to return books during the closure are asked to use the outside book drops. Patrons can also access their library accounts to renew books, search the catalog and place books on hold by using the library system’s website at www.sweetwaterlibraries.com. Library patrons can continue to access eBooks, digital audiobooks, and streaming movies and music with their library cards while the library buildings are closed. Visit the library system’s website at sweetwaterlibraries.com and click on “Ebooks, Movies and More” for more information on the library’s digital content.

For more information on library system services and programs, visit any Sweetwater County Library System location, visit the library system online at sweetwaterlibraries.com, or follow the libraries at facebook.com/sweetlibraries.