County Commission Candidates To Meet In Forum Tomorrow

Tomorrow, the candidates for Sweetwater County Commission will meet in the second of three scheduled political forums to take place in Rock Springs. This forum will take place at the Young at Heart Community Center at 6 pm.

Advertisement

Tomorrow’s Sweetwater County Commission debate will include incumbent candidates Doc Wendling and Reid West, challengers Joe Barbuto, Roy Lloyd and Alan Jarnigan. Three of the five candidates will be elected in the November General Election.

The forum will feature questions from a panel of journalists from local media members. The event is open to the public and will be broadcast live on Facebook.com/Wyo4News.

Advertisement

These forums are sponsored by the Sweetwater County Library System. For more information about library system events and services, drop by any Sweetwater County Library System location, visit the library system online at sweetwaterlibraries.com or follow the libraries on Facebook at facebook.com/sweetlibraries.