Library Hosting Final Political Forum This Thursday

On Thursday, October 18th the candidates for Sweetwater County Sheriff, County Assessor and Clerk of District Court will meet in the final of three scheduled political forums hosted by the Sweetwater County Library System. The forum will take place at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs.

Thursday night’s Sweetwater County Sheriff debate between Democrat incumbent Mike Lowell and Republican challenger John Grossnickle will begin at 5:30 p.m. The Sweetwater County Assessor debate between incumbent Democrat Dave Divis and Republican challenger Perri Rubeck is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The debate for the Sweetwater County Clerk of District Court between Republican incumbent Donnalee Boback and Democrat challenger Annette Eychner will start at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s forum will feature questions from a panel of journalists from local media members. The event is open to the public and will be broadcast live on Facebook.com/Wyo4News.

These forums are sponsored by the Sweetwater County Library System. For more information about library system events and services, drop by any Sweetwater County Library System location, visit the library system online at sweetwaterlibraries.com or follow the libraries on Facebook at facebook.com/sweetlibraries.