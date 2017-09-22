Life RU Ready? Returns To Sweetwater County

The Life R U Ready? Program is back in Rock Springs for its fourth year this October.

On October 23-25th, students in seventh and tenth grades from across Sweetwater County will participate in the life-simulation health fair at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Students from Rock Springs, Green River, Farson-Eden, Wamsutter, and alternative schools will be in attendance.

The program is designed to increase awareness of the consequences of actions, decrease motivation to participate is risky behavior, and opens the door for parents and teens to communicate.

Life RU Ready? puts students in real-world scenarios and shows the consequences of choices that can be made in situations faced by many teens.

Seventh graders will be placed into a mock party scene followed by randomly selected consequence sections.

Tenth graders will experience real life stories from people who have faced difficult choices and overcame difficulties.

Both seventh and tenth graders will participate in a debriefing and wellness section.

Some scenarios and consequences faced by the students include: car crash scene, medical/emergency department, STI/STD scenarios, substance abuse scenarios, pregnancy scenarios, juvenile court, jail, youth home, and the mortuary.

The event is made possible by community volunteers and organizations. Last year 145 volunteers put in more than 2,300 volunteer hours to make Life RU Ready? a success.