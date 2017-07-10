Lightning Strike Causes Temporary Power Outage

A fire set off by a lightning strike caused a power outage in the Purple Sage area west of Rock Springs this morning.

Sweetwater County deputy sheriffs and firefighters were advised of a power pole on fire early this morning, resulting in a power outage at residences and businesses in the area between Highway 191 South and Kanda.

The burning pole was located north of Interstate 80 near the intersection of Purple Sage Road and old Highway 30.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said the fire, which destroyed not only the power pole but burned through a significant area of surrounding brush, was extinguished by Fire District #1 firefighters. There were no injuries reported. No property was damaged aside from the power pole.

Officials say power has now been restored to the area.