Lincoln County Submits Permit For Renewal And Amendment For Kemmerer # 2 Landfill

In accordance with the provisions of the Wyoming Environmental Quality Act and Chapter 1, Section 1 (f) of the Solid Waste Rules and Regulations, Lincoln County has submitted a permit application for a permit renewal with a major amendment that includes a landfill expansion with an engineered containment system. The solid waste management facility is called the Kemmerer #2 Landfill.

This facility will provide for the disposal of municipal solid waste and construction and demolition waste which have been generated within Lincoln County. The 72 acre facility is located approximately 1.5 miles southeast of the municipalities of Diamondville and Kemmerer. More specifically, this facility is located in Section 31, Township 21 North, Range 115 West, 6th P.M., in Lincoln County, Wyoming. The total volumetric capacity of this facility is estimated to be 1,215,900 cubic yards of solid waste. The life of the facility is estimated to be 28 years.

The Department of Environmental Quality, Solid and Hazardous Waste Division (DEQ) has reviewed the application and determined that it is generally complete and technically adequate. The DEQ’s solid waste rules, in Chapter 1, Section 2 (b) (ii), require that the applicant must provide public notice that a proposed permit has been issued and inform the public that there is an opportunity to file comments on the proposed permit before it is issued in final form. The notice is also required to indicate that the public may file formal written objections to issuance of a final permit. This publication provides notice of those opportunities.

Copies of the permit application, the DEQ’s review of the application, and the proposed permit can be viewed at DEQ’s Lander office (510 Meadowview Drive, Lander, WY), or at the Kemmerer Public Library (519 Emerald St., Kemmerer, WY). Portions can be provided by e-mail by sending an e-mail requesting “Kemmerer #2 Permit Info” to mcrosby@lcwy.org.

Any interested person has the right to either: provide comments on the proposed permit, which DEQ will consider prior to taking final action on the permit application, or file formal written objections to the proposed permit. The period for providing comments, or filing formal written objections to the proposed permit, shall begin on August 16, 2017 and end on September 22, 2017. Any comments or formal written objections must be received by 5:00 p.m. on the last day of the notice period. Comments or formal objections must be submitted in writing to the Department of Environmental Quality, Todd Parfitt, Director, 200 West 17th Street, Cheyenne, WY 82002. Formal written objections must be accompanied by a statement of the facts upon which the objection is based. If substantial written objections are filed, a contested case hearing will be held by the Environmental Quality Council.