Lincoln Middle School Releases Statement on Recent Incident

Lincoln Middle School has released a statement on a recent incident that occurred at the school which resulted in a student’s injury.

Sweetwater County School District #2 Assistant Superintendent Jamie Christensen was unable to provide details about the incident, per District policy, but described it as “A student’s behavior injuring another student.” Christensen said local law enforcement is investigating the incident.

The statement by Lincoln Middle School was released as a letter to parents and guardians.

Below is a statement from Lincoln Middle School.

Dear Parents and Guardians, School safety and wellness continues to be Sweetwater County School District #2’s number one priority for our students and their families. While an unfortunate event took place at Lincoln Middle School last week, we can assure you that the faculty and staff have identified and are addressing the incident and associated areas of concern. It is important for us to inform you that these types of behaviors will not be tolerated nor condoned at Lincoln Middle School. As we follow district policies and work closely with our local law enforcement, it is our commitment to ensure that this situation continues to be handled promptly and appropriately. We understand that some of you may have questions or concerns and ask that you please contact us at Lincoln Middle School if we can be of assistance. Sincerely, Matthew William Mikkelsen Lincoln Middle School Principal