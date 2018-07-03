Linda K. Woody Foundation-Independence Day 5K Color Run Tomorrow in Mountain View

Tomorrow morning the Linda K. Woody Foundation-Independence Day 5K Color Run will take place at Mountain View Town Park in Mountain View. Check in is at 7am and the race begins at 8am at the Mountain View Park.

Wear white to the starting line and finish a human rainbow of color. Advanced registration is $15 dollars or $20 dollars the day of the race. All registrants must complete the registration form and sign a waiver.

Proceeds will support the Children’s Learning Foundation and youth at risk in Uinta County.

For more information or to register online visit www.unionwireless.com