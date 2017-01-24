Liv Roberts Wins MW Player of the Week Honors

(Colorado Springs, Colorado) For the fourth time this season, Wyoming Cowgirl junior guard Liv Roberts has been selected as the Mountain West Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for games played through Jan. 21. It’s the fourth honor of her career and is the first Cowgirl to win four times in a year since Hillary Carlson during the 2010-11 season.

Roberts, a 5-11 junior from Missoula, Mont., led the Cowgirls to a 2-0 mark last week with an 89-60 win over San Jose State and a 68-52 victory against New Mexico. She averaged a double-double over the two contests with 16.5 points and 14 rebounds. Roberts was 10-24 (.417) and 10-10 (1.00) from the free throw line. She also added six assists and four steals.

Against the Spartans, she recorded 19 points and 13 rebounds. She was 6-15 (.400) from the field and 6-6 (1.00) from the charity stripe. She followed that up with her sixth double-double of the season with 14 points and a career-high 15 boards. Roberts has recorded 16 double-figure scoring games and six double-figure rebounding games in 2016-17.

Wyoming is 15-3 overall and 7-0 in conference action and will continue play with a two-game road swing. The team will travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday to face UNLV before taking on the Boise State Broncos on Saturday in Boise.