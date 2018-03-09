Live in the Lobby Concert Series Adds Performance by Few Miles South

Rock Springs, WY – The Broadway Theater’s Live in the Lobby concert series added a special performance by Few Miles South on March 20 at 7 p.m. The performance will be held in the lobby of the Broadway Theater so the setting will be intimate; limited to just 60 tickets. The series is co-sponsored by WyoRadio and AAA Insurance – Randy McConnell.

Tickets are now available at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office (603 S Main Street) or the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce for just $5. Admission includes daily membership to the Friends of the Theater; wine and beer will be available at the event.

Few Miles South’s performance in Rock Springs will follow a feature at the Wort Hotel in Jackson Hole, WY.

They’re a country southern rock group created by South Georgia raised Blake English and Los Angeles native Tori Lund. They began writing together in 2014 with intentions to shop songs to other artists, but after a couple years bonding with their catalog they decided to wrangle up some local musicians and form a band. Their single “On Down the Road” charted on HOTDISC’s Country Top 40 and they were awarded “Best International Music Video” in 2017. FMS does it all from scratch: writing, recording and producing. They can be found performing and road tripping around the U.S., while raising their 3 dogs.

For more information on the shows or the Broadway Theater, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434. To view the complete schedule of shows at the Broadway Theater, visit BroadwayRS.com