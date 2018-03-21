Live in the Lobby Concert Series Continues at the Broadway Theater

Rock Springs, WY – The Broadway Theater’s Live in the Lobby concert series returns in April with a performance by Dr. Clifford M. Wittstruck II, Jason Dreher & Matt Schaffner. The shows are held in the lobby of the Broadway Theater so the setting will be intimate; limited to just 50 tickets. The series is co-sponsored by WyoRadio and AAA Insurance – Randy McConnell.

The April show is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 12. Tickets are now available at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office (603 S Main Street) or the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce for just $5. Admission includes daily membership to the Friends of the Theater; wine and beer will be available at the event.

About the performers:

Dr. Clifford M. Wittstruck II

Cliff earned a Bachelor of Music degree from Berklee College of Music – Professional Music, Master of Music – Jazz Studies from the New England Conservatory of Music, and Doctor of Education – Educational Leadership from Argosy University. Cliff taught at Berklee College of Music in Boston Massachusetts for nine years. He continued his commitment to higher education at McNally Smith College of Music serving in various roles including Provost and Dean of Academic Affairs. Cliff has served as an Evaluator and Region Chair (IL, IA, MN, and WI) for the National Association of Schools of Music. He is the Past President and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Association for Popular Music Education. Cliff currently is the Dean of Academics at Western Wyoming Community College.

Cliff has played over 4,000 professional gigs throughout the United States, Mexico, Bahamas, Bermuda, and Hong Kong. He has performed with: The Minnesota Orchestra, Art Garfunkel, Bernadette Peters, Jennifer Holliday, Chet Atkins, The Guy’s All-Star Shoe Band (the house band on A Prairie Home Companion), The Children’s Theatre Company, World Figure Skating Championships, The Rupert’s Orchestra, The Casablanca Orchestra, The R-Factor, the Minnesota Vikings Big Band, and the Wolverines Classic Jazz Orchestra. He has played on numerous recording projects including: ads for Best Buy, Callaway Golf Clubs, and Schuler Shoes, as well as CDs with gospel artist Robbie Robinson and Jazz artist Judi Donaghy. While Cliff was a member of Inside Straight, the band was the opening act for James Brown, Sam & Dave, Junior Walker and the All-Stars and several other prominent R&B acts.

Jason Dreher

Jason Dreher received his first guitar on his 14th birthday. Since that day his complete focus has been on creating, and studying music. At age 18 Jason moved to Los Angeles, California to study at Musicians Institute. It was at MI that he found his love for studying all different styles of music. After two years at MI Jason graduated with an associates degree in guitar performance. He then returned to Rock Springs, Wyoming and immediately began teaching guitar lessons in addition to performing live. During this time he also attended Western Wyoming Community College where he took music, and general education classes. Jason has performed various styles on stage in the past several years included but not limited to Jazz, Country, Gospel, and Rock. In addition to touring and writing music with his original band, he continues to teach guitar at Rock Springs’ only music store The Pickin’ Palace.

Matt Schaffner

Matt Schaffner is the Assistant Professor of Music at Western Wyoming Community College.

He is an active composer, educator, and performer of music. As a composer Matt’s music has been performed at a variety of conferences and events, including performances by Art! Art! Barking Dog Dance Company, Moyamo Dance, and the Leopard Percussionists. Matt has taught music at Bellarmine University, the University of Louisville, Kentucky Community and Technical College, Centre College, and Gyeongju University in South Korea. He has served as a music director at various Kentucky churches where he has been a pianist, percussionist, sound technician, and worship leader. Matt has performed as a percussionist with the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, the Louisville Orchestra, the Choral Arts Society, Bourbon Baroque period ensemble, Kentucky Opera, and a number of world and popular ensembles, including calypso, reggae, Irish, and Middle Eastern bands. Matt earned a BA in music from the University of Louisville and a Master of Music degree from Louisiana State University.

For more information on the shows or the Broadway Theater, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434. To view the complete schedule of shows at the Broadway Theater, visit BroadwayRS.com