“Live In The Lobby” Goes “A Few Miles South” Tonight

Rock Springs, WY – The Broadway Theater’s Live in the Lobby concert series added a special performance by the duo Few Miles South. The concert will take place tonight at 7 p.m in the lobby of the Broadway Theater. The series is sponsored in art by WyoRadio.

Tickets are $5.00 and available at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office (603 S Main Street) or the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce. Admission includes daily membership to the Friends of the Theater; wine and beer will be available at the event.

Few Miles South is a country southern rock group created by South Georgia raised Blake English and Los Angeles native Tori Lund. They began writing together in 2014 with intentions to shop songs to other artists, but after a couple years bonding with their catalog they decided to wrangle up some local musicians and form a band. Their single “On Down the Road” charted on HOTDISC’s Country Top 40 and they were awarded “Best International Music Video” in 2017. FMS does it all from scratch: writing, recording and producing. They can be found performing and road tripping around the U.S., while raising their 3 dogs.

For more information on the shows or the Broadway Theater, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434. To view the complete schedule of shows at the Broadway Theater, visit BroadwayRS.com