Live in the Lobby Concert Series Continues at The Broadway Theater with Brandi Chubb

The Broadway Theater’s Live in the Lobby concert series returns this month with a performance by Brandi Chubb. The shows are held in the lobby of the Broadway Theater so the setting will be intimate; limited to just 50 tickets. The series is co-sponsored by WyoRadio and AAA Insurance – Randy McConnell.

The April show is set for Thursday, April 27 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are now available at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office (603 S Main Street) or the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce for just $5. The final show in the series is set for Thursday, May 25, 7 p.m., featuring Nick Gomez

Brandi has awed the Sweetwater county area with her original bluesy country vocals for the past 9 years! Brandi is married to her high school sweetheart and has three beautiful children. Her personal style does come with some influences from the past such as her childhood favorite, Patsy Cline. Brandi grew up gracing the stages of many local talent shows near her home town in Northeast Oklahoma as well as church, and national anthem performances in the surrounding area. Her love of singing stayed with her and grew stronger as her young family grew larger. Her young family moved to Wyoming in 2005 and shortly after her husband planted them firmly into the Wyoming community by being awarded a local mining job at Solvay Chemicals.

Brandi has been performing in the southwest Wyoming area since 2008 when she entered the “Colgate Country Showdown” and won runner up, catching the ear of local radio station owner and DJ, Bill Luzmoor. Brandi then went on to win two consecutive years locally at the Wyoming’s Big Show, showcasing her original music for her performances, going on to represent Wyoming in Colorado and Utah as crowd favorite!

Brandi, along with her band, “Brandi and Sweet Water”, went on to open for the Eli Young Band, And Sawyer Brown at Flaming Gorge Days. Shortly after, in 2011, Brandi and Sweet Water opened for Daryl Worley and Mickey and The Motor Cars. Brandi and Sweet Water had the opportunity to perform nightly at the Wyoming’s Big Show the same summer. Later that year Brandi’s original music was recorded for the first time with the help of her amazing group of musicians. Brandi and Sweet Water performed 6 consecutive years at Rock Spring’s Concert in the Park Summer Series with tremendous community attendance and support!

Brandi has been very involved with the Rock Springs community through her church and her passion for helping those in need, especially at the holidays. Brandi organized an annual Rock Springs Holiday charity event called, “Christmas in the Park,” which helps provide toys, coats, and food for those in need, as well as providing entertainment from local school music organizations. Brandi’s passion is to spread joy to those around her and the success of this event caught the eye of the city and later officially became a City of Rock Springs sponsored event. Brandi and Sweet Water have performed their favorite Christmas songs for this event as a gift to the community many of the years “Christmas in the Park” has been a part of Rock Spring’s holiday celebrations line up.

Brandi comes from a very talented background, having one grandmother who acted and sang in performances such as “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Singing In The Rain.” Her other grandmother, who embodied the same sound as Loretta Lynn and was also a coal miner’s daughter, was sadly asked by her husband to turn down a record deal to give all her energies to their 4 children. Brandi also has an uncle who had one of the first running country and western shows in Vegas in the 70’s at Circus Circus.

Brandi has dreams of her own and the drive and talent to achieve them, not to mention an amazing family who supports her in every way. She knows that God has a plan and the right timing taken care of for her and her aspirations.

Rock Springs is where her heart is and where her fans are. She loves every minute of sharing her talent with them all and waits for the day she can share her love of soulful country music with them world.

For more information on the shows or the Broadway Theater, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434. To view the complete schedule of shows at the Broadway Theater, visit DowntownRS.com