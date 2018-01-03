Live in the Lobby Concert Series To Feature Eddy Delbridge

Rock Springs, WY – The Broadway Theater’s popular Live in the Lobby concert series returns this month, running through April of 2018. The lobby concert series is designed to showcase local talent, when possible, and feature some small, traveling bands. The shows are held in the lobby of the Broadway Theater so the setting will be intimate; limited to just 50 tickets. The series is co-sponsored by WyoRadio.

The first show will feature local musician Eddy Delbridge. The show is set for Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are now available at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office, located at 603 S Main Street, or the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce for $5. Tickets for the full season are also being offered this year priced at $15 for all four shows. Season tickets are available now at both ticket outlets.

Subsequent shows include:

Thursday, February 8, 7 p.m. – Wyoming Raised

Thursday, March 8, 7 p.m. – Brandi Chubb & Sweet Water

Thursday, April 12, 7 p.m. – Dr. Clifford M. Wittstruck II, Jason Dreher & Matt Schaffner

About Eddy Delbridge :

Eddy is from Rock Springs. He has played a variety of different venues from libraries to bars to hoedowns in barns around Wyoming, Utah, Oregon, California, Colorado and Idaho. He was the singer, songwriter and guitarist for “The News.” The News were on one of the first indie comps called “Declaration of Independents” with a song Eddy wrote called “Bring On the Night”. Eddy has been influenced by The Kinks, Dan Hicks, John Prine, The Beatles and Mose Allison.

For more information on the shows or the Broadway Theater, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434. To view the complete schedule of shows at the Broadway Theater, visit BroadwayRS.com