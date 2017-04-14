“Living in Large Carnivore Country” Seminars In Jackson and Pinedale

JACKSON – With reports of bears venturing out of their winter dens, we’re reminded that it’s a good time to think about how to avoid potential conflicts with large carnivores. Wildlife officials encourage anyone who spends time in bear and lion country to attend one of the upcoming “Living in Large Carnivore Country” seminars to be held in Jackson and Pinedale.

These free public workshops will be held at the following locations:

April 19: 6:00-8:00pm, Sublette County Library (155 S. Tyler Ave.) in Pinedale

April 24: 6:00-8:00pm, Teton County Library (125 Virginian Ln) in Jackson

“The workshops are designed to provide people with good, practical information on how to prevent conflicts and what to do in an encounter,” said Mark Gocke, Public Information Specialist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. “We want to share the best information available to prevent a conflict, for both backcountry users and homeowners.”

The workshops will feature presentations by officials from Game and Fish and partner agencies. Topics will include: bear and lion food habits, where one would expect to encounter these animals, food storage regulations, understanding bear and lion behavior, what to do in an encounter and the proper use of bear pepper spray.

The workshops also will touch on the topic of wolves. “It’s quite rare for a wolf to attack a person, but there can be other types of conflicts, such as with domestic dogs,” Gocke said. “With wolf encounters becoming more common in northwest Wyoming, we’ve added some information on that topic as well.”

For more information, contact the Jackson Game and Fish office at 307-733-2321 or 800-423-4113 (in-state) or the Pinedale Game and Fish office at 307-367-4353 or 800 452-9107 (in-state) during business hours.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids to attend this meeting should call 307-733-2321 or 800-423-4113 (in-state). Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.