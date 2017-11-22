Loaves and Fishes Serving Traditional Thanksgiving Meal

Loaves and Fishes Community Soup Kitchen and Pantry will serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal for those in need during the holiday.

The Soup Kitchen serves hand-prepared meals each Monday through Friday between noon and 1 p.m., no questions asked. For Thanksgiving, volunteers will prepare a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the fixin’s.

Loaves and Fishes Community Soup Kitchen and Pantry is located in the basement of the Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue in Rock Springs.

The kitchen provides a place for residents to eat a warm meal each week day and allows those in need to take items from the pantry to ensure they have a meal that evening.

Volunteers at Loaves and Fishes encourage anyone to stop by for a free meal, no questions asked. While some of those in attendance have no home, others are able to utilize the kitchen so they don’t have to choose between paying bills and putting food on the table.

Kitchen manager Dave Gilman estimates that the kitchen will serve around 15,000 meals by the end of the year.

Anyone interested in volunteering with Loaves and Fishes Community Soup Kitchen is asked to call and leave a message at 307-382-7303.