Local 911 Communicators Honored At Awards Ceremony

Dispatchers in Sweetwater County were recognized for their dedicated service to the community during a special awards ceremony tonight.
The awards ceremony was held during National Public Safety Communicators Week. The annual week-long celebration which honors the nation’s 911 heroes.
The local dispatchers at the Sweetwater County Joint Communications Center assist will 911 calls, often helping people through their most scary and difficult moments.
Every dispatcher was honored during the ceremony with a gift and an award. Some communicators were unable to be photographed as they assisted callers during the ceremony. All employees were presented with an award certificate and gift bag.
Below is a list of awards and recipients honored:
Hall of Fame
- Monetta Parr
Dispatcher of the Year
- Kim Bach
Team Player of the Year
- Wendy Johnson
Star of Success
- Abby Tebedo
20 Years of Service
- Robin Kizzire
- Val Gelinas
10 Years of Service
- Wendy Johnson
Five Years of Service
- Steph Crozier
