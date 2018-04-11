Local 911 Communicators Honored At Awards Ceremony























Dispatchers in Sweetwater County were recognized for their dedicated service to the community during a special awards ceremony tonight.

The awards ceremony was held during National Public Safety Communicators Week. The annual week-long celebration which honors the nation’s 911 heroes.

The local dispatchers at the Sweetwater County Joint Communications Center assist will 911 calls, often helping people through their most scary and difficult moments.

Every dispatcher was honored during the ceremony with a gift and an award. Some communicators were unable to be photographed as they assisted callers during the ceremony. All employees were presented with an award certificate and gift bag.

Below is a list of awards and recipients honored:

Hall of Fame

Monetta Parr

Dispatcher of the Year

Kim Bach

Team Player of the Year

Wendy Johnson

Star of Success

Abby Tebedo

20 Years of Service

Robin Kizzire

Val Gelinas

10 Years of Service

Wendy Johnson

Five Years of Service

Steph Crozier