Local 911 Communicators Honored At Awards Ceremony

Dispatchers in Sweetwater County were recognized for their dedicated service to the community during a special awards ceremony last night.
The awards ceremony was held during National Public Safety Communicators Week. The annual week-long celebration honors the nation’s 911 heroes.
The local dispatchers at the Sweetwater County Joint Communications Center assist will 911 calls, often helping people through their most scary and difficult moments.
Every dispatcher was honored during the ceremony with a gift and an award. Some communicators were unable to be photographed as they assisted callers during the ceremony.
Below is a list of awards and recipients honored:
Hall of Fame
- Terry Ackerman
Most Appreciated Law Enforcement Professional of the Year
- Casey Watkins
Dedication & Knowledge
- Jackie Herwaldt
Dispatcher of the Year
- Tani Mamalis
- Tasha Urbatsch
Team Player of the Year
- Valarie Gelinas
Star of Success
- Jeanna Martin
- Angelina Hook
Caring Heart
- Kimberly Blackwell
20 Years of Service
- Jackie Herwaldt
- Kimberly Blackwell
Five Years of Service
- Alison Cox
- Andrew Lessard
- Jenifer Buller
Appreciation Certificate
- Jackie Herwaldt
- Tani Mamalis
- Tasha Urbatsch
- Valarie Gelinas
- Jeanna Martin
- Angelina Hook
- Kimberly Blackwell
- Alison Cox
- Andrew Lessard
- Jenifer Buller
- Lena Valentine
- Cheryl Johnson
- Wendy Johnson
- Carrie Williams
- Kim Bach
- Stephanie Crozier
- Heather Bartlett
- Elena Hamilton
- Robin Kizzire
- Ciara Jackson
- Abby Bromley
- Jessica Penland
- Rebecca Thornock
- David Halter
- Robin Etienne
Yeah. I’d like to say “thanks for everything” but I’ll keep my mouth shut. Cheryl Johnston & Jackie Herwalt.