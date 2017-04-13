Local 911 Communicators Honored At Awards Ceremony











































Dispatchers in Sweetwater County were recognized for their dedicated service to the community during a special awards ceremony last night.

The awards ceremony was held during National Public Safety Communicators Week. The annual week-long celebration honors the nation’s 911 heroes.

The local dispatchers at the Sweetwater County Joint Communications Center assist will 911 calls, often helping people through their most scary and difficult moments.

Every dispatcher was honored during the ceremony with a gift and an award. Some communicators were unable to be photographed as they assisted callers during the ceremony.

Below is a list of awards and recipients honored:

Hall of Fame

Terry Ackerman

Most Appreciated Law Enforcement Professional of the Year

Casey Watkins

Dedication & Knowledge

Jackie Herwaldt

Dispatcher of the Year

Tani Mamalis

Tasha Urbatsch

Team Player of the Year

Valarie Gelinas

Star of Success

Jeanna Martin

Angelina Hook

Caring Heart

Kimberly Blackwell

20 Years of Service

Jackie Herwaldt

Kimberly Blackwell

Five Years of Service

Alison Cox

Andrew Lessard

Jenifer Buller

Appreciation Certificate

Jackie Herwaldt

Tani Mamalis

Tasha Urbatsch

Valarie Gelinas

Jeanna Martin

Angelina Hook

Kimberly Blackwell

Alison Cox

Andrew Lessard

Jenifer Buller

Lena Valentine

Cheryl Johnson

Wendy Johnson

Carrie Williams

Kim Bach

Stephanie Crozier

Heather Bartlett

Elena Hamilton

Robin Kizzire

Ciara Jackson

Abby Bromley

Jessica Penland

Rebecca Thornock

David Halter

Robin Etienne