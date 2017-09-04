Local Agencies Closed For Labor Day

Enjoy your Labor Day Monday. Keep mind many businesses and organizations will be closed today. There are several closures around Sweetwater County in observance of Labor Day:
- Rock Springs City Offices: Closed
- Rock Springs Family Recreation Center: Closed
- Rock Springs Civic Center: Closed
- Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce: Closed
- Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency: Closed
- Rock Springs Landfill: Closed (Open Sunday)
- Green River Chamber of Commerce: Closed
- Green River City Offices: Closed
- Green River Recreation Center: Closed
- Green River Landfill: Closed (Monday’s and Tuesday’s trash will be picked up Tuesday)
- Green River Urban Renewal/Main Street Agency: Closed
- Sweetwater County Libraries: Closed Saturday-Monday.
- Sweetwater County Offices: Closed
- Sweetwater county School District #1: Closed, no school
