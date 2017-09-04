Local Agencies Closed For Labor Day

Enjoy your Labor Day Monday. Keep mind many businesses and organizations will be closed today. There are several closures around Sweetwater County in observance of Labor Day:

Rock Springs City Offices : Closed

Rock Springs Family Recreation Center : Closed

Rock Springs Civic Center : Closed

Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce : Closed

Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency: Closed

Rock Springs Landfill: Closed (Open Sunday)

Green River Chamber of Commerce : Closed

Green River City Offices : Closed

Green River Recreation Center : Closed

Green River Landfill: Closed (Monday's and Tuesday's trash will be picked up Tuesday)

Green River Urban Renewal/Main Street Agency: Closed

Sweetwater County Libraries : Closed Saturday-Monday.

Sweetwater County Offices : Closed

Sweetwater county School District #1: Closed, no school