Local Agencies To Receive Grant Funds To Help Families In Need

A $96,000 grant awarded by the Wyoming Department of Family Services will benefit local families in need.

The grant was approved by the Board of County Commissioners during their regularly scheduled meeting today.

The federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Community Partnership Initiative (TANF CPI) grant funding will go through three different agencies by subcontracts to provide service for eligible families. Those who qualify for assistance through this grant are families whose income does not exceed 185% of the Federal Poverty Level. For example, a family of two would qualify if they receive an annual income of $30,044 or less.

The $96,000 grant will be subcontracted to Climb Wyoming, Sweetwater Family Resource Center, and Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Climb Wyoming will receive $68,572 to train and place single mothers in careers that support their families and more them toward self-sufficiency.

Sweetwater Family Resource Center will receive $13,714 to assist households with rent, utilities, gas, and educational expenses while having participants take steps to improve their employability.

Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters will receive $13,714 to provide mentoring and family engagement activities for at-risk families.