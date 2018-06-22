Local Artist Rudy Gunter Statue of Kenny Sailor To Be Dedicated June 29th

Local artist, former art teacher and Green River Basketball coach Rudy Gunter will have his Kenny Sailor’s statue dedicated June 29th in Laramie’s Washington Park. Todd Feezer of the City of Laramie says “The city of Laramie is excited to put this statue of the legendary Kenny Sailors next to the basketball courts in Washington Park”.

Feezer stated “The city is pleased to see the statue of this magnitude go in our park. Washington Park holds most of Laramie’s large summer activities and this statue will be seen by thousands every year. We feel the statue will be a remarkable addition to the city and to our park.”

The statue was an idea Rock Springs resident Bruce Pivic had in 2013 and asked Gunter to sculpt it for him. Pivic wanted to honor Sailors and Gunter wanted to sculpt it to honor his friend. Gunter and Sailors participated in the Wyoming Senior Olympics and became friends. “This project maybe my last, but it will be my most passionate. I love Kenny and I want to do this for him”, said Gunter.

Although a long time in coming, Pivic, with his companies Infinity Power and Controls and WyoRadio, found two other partners to help get the statue placed in Washington Park. GE Johnson, a contractor responsible for several new buildings on the University of Wyoming campus including the new Engineering Buiding and US Engineering, agreed to help Pivic get the statue placed in Washington Park.

Pivic is involved with the Engineering College as an advisor of practice and is also a former Chairman of the National Advisory Board for the Engineering College. He and Johnson and US Engineering wanted to not only honor Sailors but also Gunter, who is a true hero in Pivic’ s eyes.

“This project was difficult for Rudy and in the end he received assistance from several artists”, said Pivic. One of those who assisted was Mary Shaw, who helped Gunter finish the project and also went to the foundry with him to get the final touches done before casting. According to Gunter, “She was a lifesaver”.

The statue is being placed next week and the final dedication will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday June 29th in Washington Park in Laramie. The public is welcome with a small reception will be held following the ceremony.