Local Big Brother/Big Sisters Looking For Volunteer Mentors

In a press release sent to Wyo4News, Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters announced they are looking for individuals who are interested in becoming volunteer mentors. Great Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters serves Sweetwater County.

According to the release, there are two mentoring programs available through Big Brothers Big Sisters in Sweetwater County.

The Community-Based Program is the most flexible mentoring program, this program works for any schedule and is the most popular with volunteers. Mentors and mentees meet in the community doing activities which they both enjoy and match their interests. This could be going to the park, grabbing a soda, going fishing, or playing chess.

The Site-Based Program is an opportunity for mentors to meet with their mentees in a school environment, either for lunch or after school for an activity, once a week. Big Brothers Big Sisters also matches couples with a mentee in both of these programs.

In addition to volunteer training and professional match support, the program also provides a variety of fun activities each month that which is available to all members in the program free of charge. Past activities have included skiing, stock car races, crafting, rodeos, rafting, picnics, laser tag and more.

Mentoring relationships are a shared opportunity for learning and growth. Many volunteer mentors say the rewards they gain are as substantial as those for their mentee, and that mentoring has enabled them to:

Have fun

Achieve personal growth and learn more about themselves

Improve their self-esteem and feel they are making a difference

Gain a better understanding of other cultures and develop a greater appreciation for diversity

Feel more productive and have a better attitude at work

Enhance their relationships with their own children and family members

You don’t have to have any special talents or background to be a volunteer mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters, you simply need to have a desire to help a young person and pass a screening process, and the Big Brothers Big Sisters staff is there to support you along the way to a successful relationship.

Currently in Sweetwater County there are 20 active matches and 9 children on a waiting list waiting for their mentor. Can you help? The minimum volunteer time commitment is only 3-4 hours a month, although you will probably wish to do more. Both male and female mentors are needed, but males are in the greatest need at this time. Big Brothers Big Sisters can match couples to a child if you wish to participate together and share the friendship.

If you are interested in learning more about Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters programs and the volunteer opportunities available, call/text us at 307-399-9262 to set up an appointment to find out more.