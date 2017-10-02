In the wake of the tragedy in Las Vegas, we’ve received inquiries about local blood drives and how people can donate blood. We contacted a representative with United Blood Services – Wyoming and were given a list of local blood drives happening this week:

Tuesday, October 3rd

Green River Rec Center

1:00 pm to 5:30 pm

Wednesday, October 4th

Lyman Town Hall

1:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Thursday, October 5th

Manila High School

2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Friday, October 6th

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

11:00 am to 3:30 pm

Donors can call 1-800-456-7057 for any questions or to make an appointment.

Our sister United Blood Services blood center in Las Vegas provided blood and blood products to area hospitals treating… Posted by United Blood Services on Monday, October 2, 2017