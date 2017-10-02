In the wake of the tragedy in Las Vegas, we’ve received inquiries about local blood drives and how people can donate blood. We contacted a representative with United Blood Services – Wyoming and were given a list of local blood drives happening this week:
Tuesday, October 3rd
Green River Rec Center
1:00 pm to 5:30 pm
Wednesday, October 4th
Lyman Town Hall
1:30 pm to 6:00 pm
Thursday, October 5th
Manila High School
2:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Friday, October 6th
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
11:00 am to 3:30 pm
Donors can call 1-800-456-7057 for any questions or to make an appointment.
