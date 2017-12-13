Local Boys Basketball Teams In Latest WyoPrep Polls

After not being ranked in last week’s Wyopreps.com Coach’s and Media Boys Basketball Preseason Poll, both the Rock Springs Tigers and Green River Wolves garnered enough votes to gain entrance into this week’s poll.

The Tigers (2-1) are rated number four in the 4A Poll with the Wolves (3-0) locking in the number seven position. Evanston (2-1) is number five in this week’s 4A poll. Cheyenne East (1-2) stays at number one, followed by Laramie (3-1), and Sheridan (3-1).

Rawlins (4-0), who will take on Rock Springs Thursday at the Flaming Gorge Classic, is the top rated 3A team, followed by Cody (3-1), Buffalo (3-1), Riverton (1-2) and Torrington (1-0). Mountain View (2-1) and Lyman (1-2) are tied for number six.

In the 2A rankings, Wind River (2-1) is number one with Pine Bluffs (4-0), Rocky Mountain (1-0), Wyoming Indian (3-1) and Lovell (1-0) the top five. Both Big Piney (1-2) and Kemmerer (0-3) received votes.

Burlington (0-0) leads the the 1A rankings with Little Snake River (1-1), Farson-Eden (1-2), St. Stephens (1-0) and Ecampment (3-0) rounding out the top five.

For a look at the complete voter breakout and teams go to WyoPreps.com.