Local Cowboy Shines As Rodeo Announcer

One of the biggest parts of making any rodeo a success is a great announcer. Well this year the Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo got just that. Not only is he a Sweetwater County native, but a great rodeo announcer. We sat down with this years announcer, Rock Springs resident Jace Jackman and asked him a few questions about his job as a rodeo announcer.
Where are you from?
I was born and raised in Rock Springs, Wyoming.
How many years have you been a rodeo announcer?
I have been a rodeo announcer for about 4 or 5 years now.
How did you become a rodeo announcer?
I was at a local rodeo that had an announcer who was not that great and told myself I could do a better job than that. I spoke with Casey Riggs who runs the R and R rodeo and he allowed me to be the announcer at a rodeo and it stuck.
I announce every weekend now during the summer months.
Besides being a rodeo announcer, do you participate/or have you participated in any other events in rodeo?
I have ridden bareback horses, bulls and even team roped in rodeos. I have also been a rodeo clown, and pickup man.
What do you enjoy the most about being a rodeo announcer?
I love knowing the contestants and their families on a personal level, being apart of the grand openings, and interacting with the fans.
What is the thing you enjoy the least about being a rodeo announcer?
Having to pack the sound system, and doing the sound checks.
If you could give some advice to someone who has dreams of becoming a rodeo announcer, what advice would you give?
No matter how unexciting it gets, make it as exciting as can be. And play some darn good music.
