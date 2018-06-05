Local Emergency Responders Face Off For 2018 Battle Of The Badges Blood Drive

It’s that time of year again and local emergency responders are asking for the communities’ help for the United Blood Services 2018 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive. This is the fourth year of the event.

Participants who donate blood will receive a free t-shirt and a chance to win prizes. Donors can also vote for their favorite agency and give blood in that agencies’ name. The agency with the most votes wins bragging rights and the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Trophy.

The blood drive will be held in Green River at the Green River Recreation Center on June 11th from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm and June 12th from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. In Rock Springs the blood drive will take place at the Bunning Freight Station on June 13th from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm and June 14th from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

For an appointment call 1-800-456-7057 or online at www.bloodhero.com (sponsor code: swbadges).

The Battle of the Badges Blood drive is proudly sponsored by WyoRadio and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.