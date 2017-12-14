Local Girls Basketball Teams In Latest WyoPreps Polls

After not being ranked in last week’s Wyopreps.com Coach’s and Media Girls Basketball Preseason Poll, both the Rock Springs Tigers and Green River Wolves garnered enough votes to gain entrance into this week’s poll.

The Lady Tigers (3-0) are rated number four in the 4A Poll with the Wolves (2-1) locking in the number six position. Evanston (3-0) is number five in this week’s 4A poll. Campbell County (2-1) stays at number one, followed by Cheyenne East (2-1), and Kelly Walsh (4-0).

Lyman (3-0), who will take on Rock Springs Thursday at the Flaming Gorge Classic, is the number two rated 3A team, followed by Buffalo (3-1), Powell (2-1) and Rawlins (2-1), Thermopolis (2-1) and Mountain View (2-1) are tied for number six.

In the 2A rankings, Greybull (3-0) is number one with Sundance (3-0), Pine Bluff (3-1), Wyoming Indian (3-1) rounding out the top five.

Encampment (3-0) leads the the 1A rankings with Little Snake River (3-0), Cokeville (1-2), St. Stephens (0-1) and Farson-Eden (1-2) rounding out the top five.

For a look at the complete voter breakout and teams go to WyoPreps.com.