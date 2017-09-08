Local High School Rodeo Athletes Do Well In Douglas

Many local High School rodeo athletes made the trip to Douglas this past weekend and a few of them represented southwest Wyoming very well in there respected events.

Rock Springs resident Ira Dickinson finished first overall in the saddle bronc riding with an average score of 59 on two head. Dickinson took home a fourth place finish in the Tie-Down Roping at Saturday nights performance.

Pinedale resident Wyatt Phelps took home the win in the bull riding with an average score of 118 on two head.

Big Piney’s Kolby Bradley and Arye Espenscheid finished in sixth place in the team roping.

Athletes from around the state will travel to Riverton this weekend to compete.