Local High School Rodeo Athletes Do Well In Wheatland

Several local High School Rodeo Athletes did well over the weekend in Wheatland.

Evanston Bareback Rider Myles Carlson took home the win on both Saturday and Sunday being the only cowboy to ride his broncs.

Green River All-Around Cowgirl Ryker Goodman finished in the seventh place spot in the Breakaway Roping on Saturday when she roped her calf in a time of 3.97.

Rock Springs All-Around Cowgirl Karissa Phillips finished in the tenth place position on Saturday night in the Goat Tying when she tied her goat in a time of 9.28. Phillips also finished in the eighth place spot in the Pole Bending on Saturday with a run of 21.548.

Rock Springs All-Around Cowgirl Jessyka Smith took home the second fastest time in the Pole Bending on Saturday when she ran for a time of 21.147. Smith finished in the fifth place spot Sunday in the Pole Bending with a time of 21.596.

Rock Springs All-Around Cowboy Ira Dickinson had a great weekend which began with a first place finish in the Saddle Bronc Riding on Saturday. Dickinson finished in the second place spot in the Saddle Bronc Riding on Sunday and also took home the second place spot in the Steer Wrestling on Sunday throwing his steer in a time of 12.62. Dickinson finished in the third place spot in the Tie Down Roping on Sunday as well when he tied his calf in a time of 13.65.

McKinnon Cowgirl Shaylee Terry and her partner Elsie Campbell of Riverton, Wyoming finished in the eighth spot on Sunday in the Team Roping when they team roped their steer in a time of 16.47.

The Big Piney Duo of Kolby Bradly and Arye Espenscheid finished in the tenth spot in the Team Roping on Sunday when the pair roped their steer in a time of 24.13.