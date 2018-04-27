Latest

Local High School Soccer Teams On The Road Today

April 27, 2018

Rock Springs and Green River High School soccer teams both will be traveling today for 4A West Confernce soccer matches.

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers (7-0 in conference) will take on Jackson (4-3) at 4:45 this afternoon while the Tiger boys (5-2) and Jackson (2-4-0-1) will battle at 6:30 p.m.

Meanwhile Green River’s Lady Wolves (1-5-0-1) will look a conference road win against Evanston Lady Red Devils (0-8) at 3:00 p.m.with the Wolves (5-1-1)/Evanstson (0-6-0-2) match to follow around 5:00 p.m.

On Saturday, both Green River squads will travel to Jackson while both Rock Springs teams are idle.

