Local High School Sports Schedule: December 4-9, 2017

High School Basketball, Wrestling, Boys Swimming and Skiing teams all begin their sports seasons this week. Manila is currently in week four of Basketball.
Basketball
12/7/17 Manila @ Vernal
12/8/17 Manila VS Pinnacle
12/9/17 Manila(Girls) VS Merit
12/7-12/9 Kelly Walsh Invitational
Local Teams Attending
- Evanston
- Rock Springs
12/8-12/9 Bridger Valley Invitational
Local Teams Attending
- Green River
- Farson-Eden
- Mountain View
- Lyman
- Kemmerer
- Big Piney
12/8-12/9 Pinedale (Boys) @ 3A West/East Tournament Cody
12/8-12/9 Pinedale (Girls) @ 3A West/East Tournament Buffalo
Wrestling
12/8-12/9 Evanston Invitational
Local Teams Attending
- Mountain View
- Lyman
- Green River
- Evanston
- Pinedale
- Rock Springs
- Kemmerer
Boy’s Swimming
12/8/17 Kemmerer @ Big Piney
12/8/17 Lyman @ Laramie Relays
12/8/17 Pinedale @ Lander Dual
12/8-12/9 Green River @ Gillette Invitational
12/8-12/9 Evanston @ Rawlins Invitational
12/9/17 Lyman @ Rawlins Invitational
12/9/17 Pinedale @ Rawlins Invitational
Skiing
12/8-12/9 Pinedale Nordic Team @ Casper
