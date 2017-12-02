Latest

Local High School Sports Schedule: December 4-9, 2017

TOPICS:

December 2, 2017

High School Basketball, Wrestling, Boys Swimming and Skiing teams all begin their sports seasons this week. Manila is currently in week four of Basketball.

Basketball

12/7/17 Manila @ Vernal

12/8/17 Manila VS Pinnacle

12/9/17 Manila(Girls) VS Merit

12/7-12/9 Kelly Walsh Invitational

Local Teams Attending

  • Evanston
  • Rock Springs

12/8-12/9 Bridger Valley Invitational

Local Teams Attending

  • Green River
  • Farson-Eden
  • Mountain View
  • Lyman
  • Kemmerer
  • Big Piney

12/8-12/9 Pinedale (Boys) @ 3A West/East Tournament Cody

12/8-12/9 Pinedale (Girls) @ 3A West/East Tournament Buffalo

Wrestling

12/8-12/9 Evanston Invitational

Local Teams Attending

  • Mountain View
  • Lyman
  • Green River
  • Evanston
  • Pinedale
  • Rock Springs
  • Kemmerer

Boy’s Swimming

12/8/17 Kemmerer @ Big Piney

12/8/17 Lyman @ Laramie Relays

12/8/17 Pinedale @ Lander Dual

12/8-12/9 Green River @ Gillette Invitational

12/8-12/9 Evanston @ Rawlins Invitational

12/9/17 Lyman @ Rawlins Invitational

12/9/17 Pinedale @ Rawlins Invitational

Skiing

12/8-12/9 Pinedale Nordic Team @ Casper

