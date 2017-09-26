Latest

Local High School Sports Schedule: October 1-October 7, 2017

September 26, 2017

Football

10/6 Rock Springs VS Thunder Basin

10/6 Green River @ Powell

10/6 Farson @ Meeteetse

10/6 Mountain View VS Lyman

10/6 Lyman @ Mountain View

10/6 Kemmerer @ Lusk

10/6 Big Piney VS Pinedale

10/6 Pinedale @ Big Piney (Homecoming)

10/6 Evanston @ Worland

Volleyball

10/4 Green River @ Rock Springs

10/4 Rock Springs VS Green River

10/4 Lyman VS Cokeville

10/5 Big Piney VS Kemmerer

10/5 Kemmerer @ Big Piney

10/6 Evanston VS Kelly Walsh

10/6 Manila @ Intermountain Christian School

10/6-10/7 Lyman @ Mountain View (Conference Duals)

10/6-10/7 Mountain View @ Conference Duals (In Mountain View)

10/6-10/7 Farson-Eden @ Pronghorn Jamboree (In Farson-Eden)

10/7 Kemmerer @ Bear Lake High School

Cross Country

10/4 Lyman @ Star Valley Time Trials

10/6 Manila @ Rock Springs Invitational

10/6 Green River @ Rock Springs Invitational

10/6 Evanston @ Rock Springs Invitational

10/6 Rock Springs @ Rock Springs Invitational

10/6 Lyman @ Rock Springs Invitational

10/6 Mountain View @ Rock Springs Invitational

Girl’s Swimming

10/5 Lyman @ Evanston

10/5 Evanston VS Lyman

10/5 Kemmerer @ Big Piney

10/5 Big Piney VS Kemmer

10/7 Lyman @ Rock Springs

10/7 Rock Springs @ Rock Springs Meet

Baseball

10/3 Manila @ Dixie State (Quarter Finals)

10/6-10-7 Manila @ UVU (Semi and Finals)

