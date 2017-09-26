10/6 Rock Springs VS Thunder Basin
10/6 Green River @ Powell
10/6 Farson @ Meeteetse
10/6 Mountain View VS Lyman
10/6 Lyman @ Mountain View
10/6 Kemmerer @ Lusk
10/6 Big Piney VS Pinedale
10/6 Pinedale @ Big Piney (Homecoming)
10/6 Evanston @ Worland
Volleyball
10/4 Green River @ Rock Springs
10/4 Rock Springs VS Green River
10/4 Lyman VS Cokeville
10/5 Big Piney VS Kemmerer
10/5 Kemmerer @ Big Piney
10/6 Evanston VS Kelly Walsh
10/6 Manila @ Intermountain Christian School
10/6-10/7 Lyman @ Mountain View (Conference Duals)
10/6-10/7 Mountain View @ Conference Duals (In Mountain View)
10/6-10/7 Farson-Eden @ Pronghorn Jamboree (In Farson-Eden)
10/7 Kemmerer @ Bear Lake High School
Cross Country
10/4 Lyman @ Star Valley Time Trials
10/6 Manila @ Rock Springs Invitational
10/6 Green River @ Rock Springs Invitational
10/6 Evanston @ Rock Springs Invitational
10/6 Rock Springs @ Rock Springs Invitational
10/6 Lyman @ Rock Springs Invitational
10/6 Mountain View @ Rock Springs Invitational
Girl’s Swimming
10/5 Lyman @ Evanston
10/5 Evanston VS Lyman
10/5 Kemmerer @ Big Piney
10/5 Big Piney VS Kemmer
10/7 Lyman @ Rock Springs
10/7 Rock Springs @ Rock Springs Meet
Baseball
10/3 Manila @ Dixie State (Quarter Finals)
10/6-10-7 Manila @ UVU (Semi and Finals)
Be the first to comment on "Local High School Sports Schedule: October 1-October 7, 2017"