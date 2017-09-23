Latest

Local High School Sports Schedule: September 25-September 30

September 23, 2017

Football

9/29 Rock Springs VS Campbell County (Homecoming)

9/29 Green River VS Evanston (Homecoming)

9/29 Farson VS Dubois (Homecoming)

9/29 Mountain View @ Pinedale

9/29 Lyman VS Star Valley JV

9/29 Kemmerer @ Greybull

9/29 Big Piney VS Lovell

9/29 Pinedale VS Mountain View

9/29 Evanston @ Green River

Volleyball

9/28 Big Piney @ Lyman

9/28 Pinedale VS Big Piney

9/28 Kemmerer VS Mountain View

9/28 Mountain View @ Kemmerer

9/28 Evanston VS Green River

9/28 Green River @ Evanston

9/29 Mountain View VS Star Valley

9/29 Green River VS Jackson

9/29 Lyman @ Pinedale

9/29 Pinedale VS Lyman

9/29 Farson-Eden VS Cokeville

9/29 Farson-Eden VS Manila

9/30 Green River @ Laramie

9/30 Big Piney @ Wyoming Indian

9/30 Big Piney @ Wind River

Cross Country

9/29 Green River @ Park City Invitational

9/29 Evasnton @ Park City Invitational

9/29 Rock Springs @ Park City Invitational

9/30 Lyman @ Lyman Invitational

9/30 Mountain View @ Lyman Invitational

Girl’s Swimming

9/29 Rock Springs VS Laramie

9/29 Lyman @ Kemmerer

9/29 Kemmerer VS Lyman

9/29 Green River @ Green River Meet

9/30 Kemmerer @ Pinedale Invitational

9/30 Green River @ Green River Meet

9/30 Pinedale @ Pinedale Invitational

9/30 Big Piney @ Pinedale Invitational

9/30 Evanston @ Pinedale Invitational

9/30 Rock Springs VS Cheyenne East & Cheyenne Central

