Local High School Sports Schedule: September 25-September 30

9/29 Rock Springs VS Campbell County (Homecoming)
9/29 Green River VS Evanston (Homecoming)
9/29 Farson VS Dubois (Homecoming)
9/29 Mountain View @ Pinedale
9/29 Lyman VS Star Valley JV
9/29 Kemmerer @ Greybull
9/29 Big Piney VS Lovell
9/29 Evanston @ Green River
Volleyball
9/28 Big Piney @ Lyman
9/28 Pinedale VS Big Piney
9/28 Kemmerer VS Mountain View
9/28 Evanston VS Green River
9/29 Mountain View VS Star Valley
9/29 Green River VS Jackson
9/29 Lyman @ Pinedale
9/29 Farson-Eden VS Cokeville
9/29 Farson-Eden VS Manila
9/30 Green River @ Laramie
9/30 Big Piney @ Wyoming Indian
Cross Country
9/29 Green River @ Park City Invitational
9/29 Evasnton @ Park City Invitational
9/29 Rock Springs @ Park City Invitational
9/30 Lyman @ Lyman Invitational
9/30 Mountain View @ Lyman Invitational
Girl’s Swimming
9/29 Rock Springs VS Laramie
9/29 Lyman @ Kemmerer
9/29 Green River @ Green River Meet
9/30 Kemmerer @ Pinedale Invitational
9/30 Pinedale @ Pinedale Invitational
9/30 Big Piney @ Pinedale Invitational
9/30 Evanston @ Pinedale Invitational
9/30 Rock Springs VS Cheyenne East & Cheyenne Central
