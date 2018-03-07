Local High School Student Performing in Solo Concert At Broadway Theater

A Rock Springs High School student is singing in a solo concert at the Broadway Theater to raise money for two upcoming trips.

Jaiden Collins, 17, will perform during the One Voice On The Broadway Returns solo concert at 7 p.m. on March 16th. Tickets are $12 and available at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA Office, Rock Springs Chamber, Coal Train Coffee, or by calling 307-371-9016.

This is Collins’ second solo concert at the Broadway. She held a concert last year to earn funds to perform in California alongside other Rock Springs High School students.

She needs about $4000 for two trips this summer.

Collins earned the Wyoming state title for Solo Musical this year. Her first-place finish earned her a spot to compete at the International Thespian Festival in Lincoln, Nebraska June 25th through 30th. The festival includes a week-long immersion in the Theatre Arts designed specifically for high achieving High School Drama students. She will participate in rigorous workshops including acting, performing, music, dance, costume design, make-up, directing, and more. For this trip, Collins needs to raise about $1000.

Collins has also earned a spot as one of only 60 people worldwide accepted into the Open Jar Institute summer session in New York City. She was selected for the honor after an audition process. The program will provide a week of one-on-one training with some of Broadway’s biggest stars, performers, directors, and more. Collins will attend the Open Jar Institute July 9th through 13th. The once-in-a-lifetime experience comes with a price tag of $3000 before travel expenses.

The solo concert includes a variety of songs including some from Broadway and others you may hear on the radio.

During the evening, baskets will be raffled as part of the fundraiser. Raffle tickets may be bought in advance at the same locations as concert tickets, or they may be purchased at the event. Raffle tickets are one dollar each or six for five dollars. Baskets are comprised of items donated by local businesses and include things like restaurant gift cards, jewelry, purses, accessories, coffee, and more.

Collins is a student at Rock Springs High School who also takes courses at Western Wyoming Community College in addition to working and participating in extra curricular activities.

Since the age of three, Collins has been a performer and singer. She has been in over 25 musicals, plays, and performances. He life-long goal is to perform on Broadway or appear in a film.

Collins was recently accepted to the American Music and Dramatic Academy and the American Academy of the Dramatic Arts, both in New York City. She is currently undecided on which college she will attend.