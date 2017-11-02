Local High School Volleyball Teams Start State Tournament Play Today

The high school volleyball season will come to an end this weekend with the playing of the Wyoming State High School Volleyball Tournaments in Casper. Play in all classes will start today and continue through Saturday. Here is today’s schedule for area teams competing:

In Class 4A, Green River enters today’s action as the number three seed out of the West Conference. The Lady Wolves will take on the East number two seed Thunder Basin at 4:30 this afternoon.

In Class 3A, Mountain View comes into the tournament as the West number four seed and takes on the East number one seed, Douglas at 1:00 pm. Lyman is the West number three seed and will meet Rawlins, the East number two seed at 4:30 pm.

In the 2A Tournament, West number four seed Lovell plays East number one seed Sundance at 1:00 pm with the West number one seed, Big Piney, playing the East number four seed Lusk at 6:00 pm.

No area teams are in the Class A tournament.