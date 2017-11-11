Latest

Local Hospice Candlelight Remembrance Service And Film Sunday

November 11, 2017

Hospice of Sweetwater County is hosting its annual Candlelight Remembrance Service on November 12, 2017.

The ceremony begins at 3 p.m. at Bunning Freight Station with the short film Tear Soup, A Recipe for Healing After Loss. The film will be followed by the Remembrance Service at 4 p.m.

The service is for anyone who has had a loss. Candles are provided by Hospice of Sweetwater County.

The event also kicks off sales of roses for the Tree of Love. Porcelain roses crafted by Eli Henderson are available with a recommended $10 donation.

To learn more about Hospice of Sweetwater County visit their Facebook page.

