Local Input Sought for State Health Assessment

The Wyoming Department of Health is inviting local residents to offer their thoughts, ideas and perspectives on the state’s health needs and priorities during a September 26 event in Cheyenne.

The department is working to complete a comprehensive state health assessment. “We’re gathering data and information from a variety of sources to better understand Wyoming’s health needs,” said Stephanie Pyle, Public Health Division acting senior administrator with WDH. “Understanding that information will help shape future priorities to best serve our state.”

“The voices of our residents and communities are important to developing a well-rounded assessment,” Pyle said. “We know residents experience and view health in a number of ways. Sharing those experiences helps us recognize the health-related challenges, resources and priorities that exist in Wyoming.”

Interested residents may attend either an informal open house from 2-6 p.m. or a more structured listening session from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on September 26. Both will be held at Dad’s Cafe, located at 200 E. 17th St. in Cheyenne. Participants can enjoy a free coffee from the café.

Similar sessions are planned for additional communities around Wyoming

An online survey is available in both English and Spanish for individuals unable to attend the scheduled event. Please visit sha.wyo.gov/engagement to find the survey and more information about the state health assessment.

Pyle suggests groups who may be especially interested in providing input for the assessment project include:

Those who experience health challenges

Those who have ideas for solutions to health challenges

Local elected and appointed officials

Community service agencies

Healthcare providers

Community coalitions

Business owners

Economic development groups

School officials

Anyone with interest in the health and well-being of our communities